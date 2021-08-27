Walking 9 holes in Park City golf coach George Murphy’s shoes

Park City High School senior Will Agnew chips onto the green of the first hole at Park City Golf Club during a duel against Murray High School Thursday afternoon.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City’s boys golf team was cruising past Murray during Thursday afternoon’s duel match at Park City Golf Club, yet Miners coach George Murphy was stressed.

Not by his team, but by the groups waiting behind them.

Instead of a shotgun start where every group would start on a different hole, the duel began with each group teeing off from the first hole one at a time. Murphy estimates that half of his job on the day of a match is to keep every group moving so that the general public isn’t stuck waiting on a bunch of high-schoolers to finish a hole. Which is why he wasn’t in a great mood early on when there were three groups waiting on the athletes to complete the course’s par-3 second hole.

Eventually, after some prodding and guidance, traffic on the course started to move again, and Murphy’s fears of a message from the clubhouse about unhappy members dissipated.

Playing traffic cop, though, is only one of the roles Murphy fills when his squad hits the links. Over the course of the day, Murphy wears several hats as coach, motivator, shuttle driver, ball finder, pace-of-play facilitator and rules expert. On Thursday, he performed all of those duties, moving from group to group to watch, coach and support his players all over the first nine holes.

The outcome of Thursday’s duel was never in doubt, as the Miners easily dispatched Murray 18.5-1.5, a much-needed rebound after a disappointing sixth-place finish at a tournament on Monday.

“This’ll give them a little confidence boost, I think, but still, we’ve got a long ways to go,” said Murphy, who was the architect behind Park City’s golf dynasty that claimed 11 straight state titles from 2008 to 2018.

Murray entered the day in last place in Region 6, so Park City’s domination wasn’t unexpected. The day was more about finding some consistency and giving Murphy’s young team more experience after the debacle earlier in the week.

There are also times when Murphy helps to clarify rules for players, like when a Murray golfer was trying to figure how to hit a ball on the cart path and was looking for relief or when he instructs his players to hit a provisional ball in case the previous wayward drive can’t be found so that they don’t have to come all the way back to the tee to hit another shot.

The other half of the job is going from group to group to watch his players. Even in a competition like a duel where it’s limited to just nine holes, it can be difficult to keep track of who’s playing where and how well. Murphy said he tries to visit each group a couple of times.

His approach will change from event to event depending on how his team is doing. On a day like last week’s home loss to Brighton, it’s trying to keep his team’s spirits high. But on Thursday, when his team was comfortably winning, it’s more about keeping it light and making sure that his players are feeling good, like when he gives senior Will Agnew a hard time for four-putting a hole.

“Last week, here it was more just like, they were down just mentally and body language, I could tell, so my job was more like, ‘C’mon, you got to grind it out, you got to fight through it,’” Murphy said. “A lot of times with boys golf, it’s a lot more that than it is swing and technique and stuff.”