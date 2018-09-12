Wildcats football beats Beaver, and Miners soccer earns another win

Football

South Summit High School beat Beaver High School 27-13 at Beaver on Friday.

For a non-region game, it could not have been more significant. The South Summit Wildcats have faced Beaver in the 2A state championship finals two times in the last three years. Like last year's championship and the non-region regular season game, the Wildcats won.

Senior Jared Dansie and junior Jayce Crystal both scored one touchdown apiece for the Wildcats, while senior Hagen Miles earned two.

Beaver's junior quarterback Ryker Albrecht scored one touchdown, and his pass to junior Kaleb Barney secured the second.

South Summit will play American Leadership Academy in Kamas on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. American Leadership is 2-2 overall. It will be both teams' first region game.

Park City football defeated Payson in a non-region contest 44-8 on Friday at home. Uncharacteristically, the ground game-centric Miners scored three of their touchdowns through the air, with a total of 258 yards receiving, the bulk of which was achieved through junior quarterback Jack Skidmore's passes to junior Mark McCurdy (78 yards), senior Evan Pointer (107 yards), and senior Jet Reed (61 yards).

McCurdy scored two of the three passing touchdowns, while Pointer scored one.

Junior Dylan Bauer earned most of the Miners' rushing yards, with 16 carries resulting in 75 yards for the Miners. Only junior Chase Johansen bested Bauer's 4.7 yards averaged per carry. Johansen averaged 7.5 yards over four carries and took the ball 30 yards, including the team's lone rushing touchdown.

The Payson Lions are in Region 10, while the Miners are in Region 11, though the two are both Class 4A, meaning the game won't be a significant factor unless they meet each other in the state playoffs.

Payson senior Taylor Baldwin scored the Lions' only touchdown.

Next up, the Miners will play Ben Lomond in their region opener on Friday at Dozier Field at 7 p.m. The Scots are currently 0-4.

Girls' Soccer

The Park City Miners beat Ogden 2-0 at Ogden on Monday.

"The girls played excellent, composed soccer on a really hard pitch," said coach Micaela Carriel.

It was the first match since Sept. 4 in which the Miners had not gone into overtime, after defeating Juan Diego at Quinn's Junction on Sept. 6, and losing to Bonneville 1-0 in double overtime on the Lakers' home turf on Sept. 4.

"Last week the girls played a lot of minutes," Carriel said. "We definitely did not make it easy on ourselves."

Nevertheless, she said the team is hitting its stride now.

Carriel praised senior goalkeeper Emme Keizer and senior defender McKinna Lee for their "relentless effort" in the game against Bonneville, and said senior midfielder Kate Young was "an inspiration" on the field against Juan Diego.

Against Ogden, Carriel said junior defender Avery Lane played the best game of her tenure at PCHS.

Carriel said the team is playing well, and encouraged spectators to come see the next game at Ben Lomond in Ogden on Sept. 17. The Scots were 0-5 in Region 11 as of Tuesday.

The South Summit Wildcats fell to Morgan 10-0 last Thursday. The Wildcats were 0-2 in 3A's Region 13 on Monday after also falling to Granstville 3-0 on Sept. 4. The Wildcats will play against Judge Memorial in a region game on Thursday. The Bulldogs are 5-3 overall and 1-0 in region.

Volleyball

The South Summit volleyball team is 5-3 overall. The Class 3A team will face its first Region 13 opponent in a regional opener next Tuesday, when the Wildcats play at Judge Memorial in Salt Lake City at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are 1-2 overall.