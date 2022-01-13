Wilson, McDonald come up short in Deer Valley moguls finals

Three Parkites — Nick Page, Cole McDonald and Bradley Wilson — finished in the top six in qualifying during Thursday’s World Cup moguls event at Deer Valley Resort, but the the next round didn’t grant them any favors.

Despite the strong showing in the first round, none of the three qualified for the six-man super final on their home course. They’ll get another chance to entertain their home fans on Friday with another moguls event, but it was a sour end to the day.

Page started the competition on a high note, scoring 78.05 points to finish second in qualifying behind Mikael Kingsbury of Canada. His time of 25.54 left some room for improvement, but he also posted the highest air total and had solid turns.

“Nice first run, did everything I had to just to take it one step at a time,” Page said after his run. “I think every day I’ve just been building and building. And so now, when it matters, I’m ready.”

However, Page later fell during a training run and did not compete in Thursday’s finals — the round prior to the super finals — as a precautionary measure.

“I think it was the right precaution to take just after a little spill in training,” he said. “It’s hard. You qualify second, you qualify high with a lot of prospects to go on the rest of the day, and to see it cut does hurt a little bit. But I think it’s the right call, and the team is definitely keeping a good eye on me.”

Wilson ended up as the highest finisher of the three Park City skiers in the finals, coming in at ninth. He ripped through the course with a time of 23.91 and landed a back double full on his first jump. He missed the cut for the super final and was disappointed that his day ended there.

“I feel a little bummed at my score, but whatever, I’m happy,” Wilson said. “I was able to hit a big double full on top. I did one in training, and it wasn’t even close to big enough, so I was able to hit that and stomp it, so I was pretty stoked about that. The scoring is a little weird sometimes in the sport, kind of got to figure out what they didn’t like about it and then change that moving forward.”

McDonald had a strong performance on his qualifying run, finishing fifth. However, he couldn’t carry that momentum into the finals. He stumbled in the middle section between the two jumps, veered off to the left and slid into the netting on the side of the course. The Deer Valley course has a reputation for its high difficulty, and that held true on Thursday.

“I came off that top air a little hot-headed, ended up taking it a little too big,” McDonald said. “I was really happy getting that finals done. Wish I could have put down (a run) in the finals obviously, but overall it was great.”

Kingsbury, the dominant athlete in the sport, beat two Japanese skiers in Ikuma Horishima and Kosuke Sugimoto to take the gold. On the women’s side, Americans Olivia Giaccio and Elizabeth Lemley qualified for the super final, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. France’s Perrine Laffont took first place, followed by Japan’s Anri Kawamura in second and Australia’s Jakara Anthony in third. Park City twins Kasey and Madison Hogg finished 19th and 30th, respectively.