With only a single first-place finish, Miners girls track wins Region 11 championship meet

The Park City High School girls track team finished first in the Region 11 championship meet at Ben Lomond High School last Thursday and Friday, beating out Stansbury and Bonneville for top honors with a score of 136.5. The boys team finished fourth behind Ogden (third), Bonneville (second), and Stansbury (first).

Head coach Dave Yocum said the girls team's win was unusual in that it placed first in only one event out of 16 – the javelin.

"But we picked up a bunch of second, third, fourth and fifths," Yocum said. "We had two girls score in the 800. We scored in the 1600, the high jump; long jump; discus; relays — all over the place."

Park City High School's success started with the 100-meter dash, where the school fielded three of the eight finalists with Mia Hunt, Kip McClelland and Coral Crossland representing the Miners, who finished third, sixth and eighth respectively.

The Miners also had two competitors in the final heat of the 200, where Grace Dalton took third, followed by Crossland in fifth.

In the 400, Park City High School was deep again, with half of the final heat's competitors wearing a Miners jersey. The Miners took third through sixth, with Dalton, Hunt, Crossland and Skylar Jackenthall going third, fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

Yocum said Dalton set personal records in both the 200 and 400, where she finished with times of 26.79 seconds and 59.52 seconds respectively. Yocum added that breaking 60 seconds in the 400 is a milestone in high school girls sprinting, with the state qualifying mark set at 60.01.

"It's a mental breakthrough," Yocum said. "And once you get past it, hopefully you start dropping (time) big time in the 400."

Freshman Chloe Shewell finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:24.58 – a personal best. Two of her teammates also finished in the top eight, including Isabella Criscione, who took second, and Samantha Herman, who took sixth.

Liza Greene was Park City's lone representative in the top eight of the 1600 run. She took third with a time of 5:25.56.

Sydney Lapine finished sixth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:26.10.

One of the big surprises of the meet was Katie Brotherson's performance in the 100 hurdles, said Yocum.

Usually, Brotherson competes in the 300 hurdles or the 400 dash, however, in the hurdles she filled in for Hallie Mackie, who was still sidelined after breaking her collarbone earlier this season.

Brotherson's 16.95-second finish earned her second overall, and qualified her for state.

"It was the first time she had run it since she was a freshman," Yocum said. "Those were big points that no one expected."

It was also the second-fastest time the Miners had recorded in the event since 2006. She also took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.21 — the third fastest the team has recorded since 2006.

Brotherson's teammate, Remy Eichner, also earned points for the Miners with her fifth-place finish in the 300.

Park City's 4×100 relay team finished second with a time of 50.61. The team's 4×400 team finished third with a time of 4:12.46, while the medley relay team took third with a time of 4:36.30.

Shotput was the only event where the Miners didn't score any points. Jaynie Glasman took third in the discus, throwing 92 feet, 11 inches. Her teammate, Kennedy Swearingen, took sixth with a 75-foot, 6-inch throw.

Glasman also earned the team's only first-place finish when she threw the javelin 107 feet, 5 inches.

Yocum said Glasman, a freshman, will be "a force to be reckoned with through her high school career."

Elise Heddens finished fourth in the girls high jump and third in the long jump after spending the season training as a sprinter.

According to Yocum, Heddens had one day of practice as a jumper, but managed to qualify for the state championship meet in both events.

"She's very raw," Yocum said. "But she has good hops, good explosion."

When Heddens didn't break into the team's top four sprinters in practice, Yocum said he knew he could find a better place for the athlete, who is also a competitive gymnast.

"In practice she went 4 feet, 10 inches (in high jump) and we were ecstatic with that," Yocum said.

At the Region 11 meet, she upset the competition by jumping to 5 feet even. In the long jump, she jumped to 15 feet, three and three quarters feet.

Yocum said she could easily place in the high jump at state.

"I wouldn't discount her," he added. "She's very competitive. Those kind of things popped up all over the place. We had a very good meet."

While the boys team finished fourth overall, Yocum said the team also had its share of surprises.

One of the biggest outcomes was Luke Hatch's return. The senior had been recovering from a lingering hamstring injury, and competed in throwing instead of sprints. He took ninth in shot put, fourth in discus and seventh in javelin.

His participation was a long shot – Hatch hadn't practiced the events at all – and his fourth-place finish in javelin put him through to the state finals.

Yocum said both Hatch's performance and Heddens' were both happy surprises for the team.

Senior Victor Casarrubias also had a big day. He finished third in the 100, fourth in the 200, and competed on the 4×100 relay team, which finished third.

Sophomore Paul Baynes took fifth in the 100, second in the 400, and also ran on the 4×100 team.

"His goal is to break the school record by the time he's a senior," Yocum said of Baynes. "I think he could do it next year, but we'll just see how it goes."

The Miners will compete at the Class 4A state championship meet at Brigham Young University in Provo on May 17-19.