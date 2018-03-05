With Revolution Tour over, resorts look forward to 2019 FIS World Championships

The conclusion of the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour — a freeski and snowboard event at Park City Mountain Resort — marked the final test run before the 2019 FIS Freestyle, Freeski, and Snowboard World Championships, and one of the last hurdles in a six-year effort to bring the World Championships back to the Park City area.

The Revolution Tour, which ended Friday, served as a way for organizers to try new ideas and make sure the venue was up to FIS standards. In addition to PCMR, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort are slated to host World Championship events.

"Our competition venues at Park City, Deer Valley and Solitude enjoy very good reputations among the international freestyle, freeskiing and snowboarding community, however we need to challenge ourselves to deliver the best possible events," said Calum Clark, chief of systems and operations for U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the chairperson for the organizing committee for the 2019 World Championships.

"Park City Mountain Resort's Park and Pipe team and U.S. Ski & Snowboard have been working on a modified venue layout for the Slopestyle venue, so that it will be adjacent to the Halfpipe venue," Clark wrote in an email on Thursday. "The Revolution Tour has been our opportunity to test this new layout as well as present our final layout to the FIS Snowboarding and Freeskiing Competition Director which we did yesterday."

Specifically, officials built an 18-foot tall halfpipe, which will be upgraded to a 22-foot halfpipe (Olympic standard), at PCMR for the 2019 World Championships. They also constructed a slopestyle run with "the length, vertical drop and approximate size of jumps that will be run for the 2019 World Championships."

Deer Valley's World Cup events over the previous years, including one in January before the Olympics, have served as its test events, said Emily Summers, senior communications manager at Deer Valley Resort. Deer Valley will host moguls, dual moguls, aerials and possibly team aerials.

Recommended Stories For You

"We were the first resort in North America to hold (the World Championships) twice, and to get them a third time really solidifies us as mecca for freestyle skiing and events of this caliber," Summers wrote in an email on Wednesday. "It means a lot to be on this world stage and a place the competitors and organizers look forward to coming back to. By hosting another World Championships — across three resorts in Utah this time — it really shows how accessible this state is for winter sports."

Bill Rock, Park City Mountain Resort's senior vice president, said excitement is building for the World Championships, adding Park City's record of hosting large events like the Revolution Tour exemplifies how the state attracts and presents top-level competition to the world.

"We're looking forward to 2019," he said in an email.

According to Clark, Park City Mountain Resort will host the ski and snowboard halfpipe events, the ski and snowboard slopestyle events, the snowboard big air event and possibly a skiing big air event.

However, the skiing big air and the team aerials events are still pending approval by the FIS, which may ratify the events as part of World Championship competitions at its May congress.

Clark said Solitude will host skicross, snowboardcross and team snowboardcross, which it prepared for by hosting the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix Tour in January of last year. The resort's snowboardcross event doubled as an FIS World Cup competition, and the skicross event served as a NorAm Cup, said Sherri Harkin, communications manager at Solitude Resort.

Harkin said Solitude, which has not historically hosted many park events, hosted the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix event based on its relationship with Deer Valley Resort.

"This relationship was key to Solitude jumping on board to host these international events," Harkin said. "We are partnered for the 2019 World Championships with Park City (Mountain) Resort and Deer Valley and together, we are proud to showcase Utah during the events. As for interest in park events in general, we are certainly open to looking at other events, but we don't have any current plans to pursue additional events at this time."