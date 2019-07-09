With the help of a private donor, the newly renovated Bloods Lake Trail is open

Park City has a new hiking trail.

The newly renovated Bloods Lake Trail opened last Saturday to a great weekend showing.

“This is definitely a family-friendly trail now,” Charlie Sturgis, Executive Director of Mountain Trails Foundation, said. “The trail is now longer, and combined with a more environmentally friendly approach, makes it more desirable.”

The trail is just less than two miles long, making it an accessible hike for people looking to get some exercise in. It’s not grueling in any particular way with just a 100-foot elevation gain throughout the hike. When visiting the older trail, parking used to be an issue with traffic backing up. But moving the trailhead down a mile, parking won’t be an issue as a big gravel area doubles as a makeshift parking lot.

“We needed a way to reduce the amount of traffic at the top of the pass so we moved the trailhead down a mile, making it more accessible for everyone involved,” Sturgis said. “This way more people are welcome to enjoy it and they don’t have to worry about the hassle of finding a parking spot. This also clears up traffic at the top, allowing for Emergency Service vehicles to get up there without issue.”

The Pilko family, who worked hand-in-hand with Sturgis to get the trail up and running in time for the summer, funded the renovation of the trail.

“They completely came out of the blue to help sponsor and privately donate the funds for the new trail,” Sturgis said. “It’s because of families like the Pilkos that we’ve been able to continue to put out new trails and help renovate the ones that need it.”

The Bloods Lake Trail still has snow on it but it’s open to the public. Hikers were complimentary of how beautiful the trail’s scenery is and how it’s been revitalized. The trail is best used from May until October. Dogs are also able to use this trail.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

“The trail is extremely aesthetically pleasing now,” Sturgis said. “The amount of people we got out there this weekend was a great step forward for this tail and helped show us, and the Pilkos, that the hard work was worth it now that everyone is enjoying it.”

Mountain Trails plans to continue improving trails and making new ones, with a few new trail renovations being completed by the end of the summer.

“We have a couple of projects in the works, particularly one that we are hoping to open by the end of the season but it might have to wait until next year,” Sturgis said. “The projects take so long because it’s a full days work just getting the equipment up to the trailhead. … But in the end it’s completely worth the work.”