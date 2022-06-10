Woodward Park City Race Series kicks off next week

Woodward Park City’s Sebastian Halpern-Reiss slides through a turn on a mountain bike. The park will host a four-race series starting on Tuesday.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Woodward Park City Race Series returns on Tuesday with the first of four races this summer. The downhill mountain biking race series will continue with events on July 5, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13.

“We’ve been working hard on getting our summer operations up and running,” said Sebastian Halpern-Reiss, marketing coordinator at Woodward Park City. “Doing something like a little downhill mountain bike race is a perfect way for the community to come out and check out what Woodward has got and the trails that we offer. So, it’s going to be a great way to kick off our first event and get people stoked for a great season.”

Races are open to ages 7 and up with various age and gender divisions. Participants will need a $20 race ticket, which will give them all-day lift access, one practice run and a competitive run. They’ll also receive a drink ticket after the race. Additionally, the series is free for Woodward Park City members.

“If you want to come and get into the community, we have a lot of these kinds of events where it’s free for our members, and we really just try to stoke up the people around us,” Halpern-Reiss said. “It’s a fairly cheap event as well. It’s 20 bucks for an entire day of lift-serve riding. You’re not going to really find that anywhere else.”

Halpern-Reiss added that this year’s series would feature improved timing and registration. It will also have awards for every race as well as for the overall series podium.

“I would mostly say that there’s an emphasis on this overall series points standings,” Halpern-Reiss said. “We are going to have these added benefits for people who want to do all four races.”

He added that Woodward Park City has added a large airbag jump for this season in addition to its small and medium airbags. Trails have been updated with a few new features as well.

“We are going to be working on new trails in the future, but currently we are pretty slammed,” Halpern-Reiss said. “Just trying to get those trails ready to go for the season is a big progress that we’re working towards.”

While the Woodward Park City Race Series will be a competitive event, Halpern-Reiss noted that it’s also a community event, one that’s a good fit for Park City.

“Mountain biking is a growing sport, and we love it,” he said. “It’s one of our main actions sports, we’re just trying to facilitate the growth and get the younger generation stoked out to become the next best athletes in the world. This is one of the best ways to do it in such a vibrant, outdoorsy town like Park City.”