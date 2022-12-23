World Cup update: Where some Parkites stand heading into 2023

As Parkites have enjoyed plenty of snow early in the season, Park City’s best athletes have traveled the world in various sports. With the holidays and the start of 2023 approaching, here’s where they stand.

Moguls

It’s been a busy season for Park City moguls skiers already.

Nick Page and Cole McDonald have landed on the podium already this season, and the two are in the top five in the overall World Cup standings so far. Page is third in the overall standings, third in moguls and sixth in dual moguls. McDonald is fifth overall, fourth in moguls and eighth in dual moguls.

In their latest stop in Alpe d’Huez, France, McDonald took home his first podium finish after coming in third in moguls. He followed that up with a 17th-place finish in dual moguls. Page, who won his first World Cup event in the previous stop in Idre Fjall, Sweden, was fifth in moguls and 22nd in dual moguls.

Alli Macuga made her World Cup debut earlier in the season, and she’s shown that she can hang with the world’s best. Macuga hasn’t finished lower than 13th in the five events she’s competed in, and she’s scored a pair of top-10 finishes. She’s 10th in the overall standings, 11th in moguls and 10th in dual moguls.

Kasey Hogg scored her best World Cup result ever in France, coming in 14th in dual moguls. Hogg is 18th in the overall standings, 21st in moguls and 15th in dual moguls.

The next moguls World Cup event will be held in late January at Val Saint-Come, Canada, before the circuit heads to Deer Valley in early February.

Freeskiing

Troy Podmilsak, who won a pair of gold medals at this year’s junior world championships, started the season with a bang when he finished third at a World Cup big air event in Chur, Switzerland, in October. Podmilsak added a sixth-place finish in big air at Copper Mountain on Dec. 16.

Colby Stevenson became another Park City freeskier to land on the podium this season when he skied away from a slopestyle World Cup event in Stubai, Austria, in third place. Alex Hall came in fourth.

Cross-country skiing/Speed skating

Cross-country skier Rosie Brennan scored her first podium of the season with a third-place finish in Davos, Switzerland, in the 20K freestyle in her last event on Dec. 18. Brennan has four top-10 finishes this year and is 12th in the overall standings. The Tour de Ski kicks off on Dec. 31.

Speedskater Casey Dawson helped the U.S. win two gold medals in the team pursuit on the World Cup circuit so far this season. The ISU long-distance standings list Dawson in 15th place.

Ski jumping/Nordic combined

Park City ski jumper Paige Jones scored her best World Cup finish in an individual event ever this season. She came in 29th place in Lillehammer, Norway, in an HS140 competition on Dec. 4. She also helped the U.S. come in ninth in a mixed team event on Dec. 10. Additionally, Sam Macuga is in fifth in the overall Continental Cup standings.

On the Nordic combined side, Jared Shumate had his best finish of the season when he came in 27th in a normal hill/10K event in Austria on Dec. 16. Shumate is the top American man in the World Cup standings in 46th.