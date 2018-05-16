Young Riders says 2018 bike swap was successful

Young Riders, a local nonprofit, held its annual bike swap at The Yard on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers said the swap sold more than 500 bikes, totaling upwards of $100,000 in sales, the proceeds of which will go to its mission of promoting bike safety, supporting community events and trail building.

"(Turnout) looked a little bit thin due to the weather on Saturday morning, but I'd say we had about the same amount of people and same amount of bikes," said Heinrich Dieter, executive director of Young Riders.

Julie Minehan, programs manager, said families came out searching for bikes as their children outgrew their old models.

She said this year's sales were similar to last year and the year before.

"(Sales were) about consistent," she said. "It's amazing how we stay consistent every year."

Regardless, Dieter said Young Riders is looking forward to another summer of "providing safe and professional mountain bike instruction for the youth of our community and our visitors."