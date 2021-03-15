Park City’s Wyatt Pike advances on American Idol
Lionel Richie calls him Park City’s James Taylor
Wyatt Pike, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Park City, had his American Idol audition air Sunday, and the judges were unanimous in their praise. Pike was chosen to advance to the Hollywood stage of the long-running singing competition.
Country musician Luke Bryan said during the audition that Pike is “in his own lane” musically and added, “at the nucleus of all this is some pretty interesting artistic magic happening.”
Katy Perry said Pike’s nerves seemed to affect his performance a little but nevertheless applauded his “immense talent.”
Lionel Richie called Pike a “Park City James Taylor” and a “fabulous storyteller” and agreed with Bryan that Pike is unique in the current music climate.
“The only person you’re boxing with is yourself,” Richie said.
The audition was taped last November, but did not air until Sunday evening. Wyatt performed his original song, “Best For You,” which he wrote for his younger sister.
“Playing covers is great, because I can change them up and do my own thing with them, but performing a song of my own was more exciting for me,” he said. “I wanted to go in with something that I had written so I could really show as much of myself as possible. Hopefully, it showed the judges that I can write and tell stories.”
