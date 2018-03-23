Bistro 412 on Main Street to close

After 15 years, Bistro 412 will close its doors for the last time. It plans to serve its final meals on Monday, March 26.

The French American restaurant at 412 Main St. was recently sold by longtime Park City restaurant owner Steve McComb. He said that he will maintain ownership of the Baja Cantina, which was the first restaurant he opened in Park City. It is located at the base of Park City Mountain Resort.

McComb, who owned the building as well, said he sold the building to Mark Stemler, who also owns the building that No Name Saloon is located in.

Former Main Street business owner Doug Illman purchased the restaurant with a group of unnamed individuals and said he plans to open a Mexican restaurant called Crystal Park Cantina in the location. The restaurant has one other location in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

McComb said he has enjoyed his time on Main Street and that he will miss "the buzz of Main." He has owned restaurants on the street for 33 years. Two years ago, he sold the Italian restaurant he owned on Main Street, Cisero's Ristorante, which he opened in 1985.

He chose to leave the street because he said that it has become more difficult to operate a restaurant there. Between the struggles of finding employees in a competitive labor market and working around Main Street changes, such as the city's new paid parking system, he said that he feels as if he "dodged a bullet."

"After doing this for this many years, there are too many years now where, in December, I'm worrying whether or not the snow is going to fall and when I can hire a staff," he said. "It's a rough balancing act for restaurants in this town. It is a roller coaster ride."

He said that Baja Cantina has similar issues, but he is not quite ready to let go.

"It's what I started with, and it's probably what I am going to end with," he said. "Baja and Park City have been good to me."

Illman said that he has been in the industry for 40 years, including formerly owning the night club Harry O's, which was eventually replaced by Park City Live. He spent the last few years working on different projects in New York, Florida and Las Vegas.

He said that he loves Park City and Main Street and is enthusiastic about returning to do business there.

Illman chose to open a second location of Crystal Park Cantina because he enjoys Mexican food and culture. Plus, the owner of the Colorado location of the restaurant, Justin Armour, is an old friend.

Armour will remain in Colorado and Illman will run the location in Park City, which will have the same theme and menu.