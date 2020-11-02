COVID exposure sends Summit County Clerk’s Office into quarantine, hampering Election Day vote count

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Clerk’s Office is under quarantine after a staff member was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, officials said, halting vote processing on the eve of Election Day.

The office had already processed about 18,000 ballots as of Friday, and those will be the results posted on Tuesday, according to a county statement. That’s 62.5% of active registered voters in Summit County.

Election night results will include all ballots received through the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 30. All other ballots will be processed after the quarantine is lifted.

Officials had anticipated a turnout upward of 90%, which would mean about 8,000 ballots left uncounted as of Election Day.

County officials stressed that all votes would be counted before the mid-November deadline for official results.

The four Clerk’s Office staffers are planning to quarantine through the end of the week, and the earliest vote counting could resume is Monday, Nov. 9, unless the quarantine is shortened.

As of Monday morning, county officials were awaiting the result of the staffer’s COVID-19 test to determine how to proceed. Clerk’s Office employees are expected to quarantine through Friday, a determination made in conjunction with the Summit County health director and nursing director.

The length of the quarantine may change depending on the outcome of the staffer’s COVID test, county spokesperson Derek Siddoway said.

The county did not release information about the person who had been exposed to the virus, but Siddoway said the test was sought because of exposure to a known case of COVID-19 rather than the onset of symptoms.

Voters will still be able to use the drive-through voting location at the Summit County Fairgrounds on Election Day and drop their ballots off at the seven drop boxes around the county by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2.

The drive-through voting site will be staffed by county personnel from outside the Clerk’s Office, and no one who is under quarantine or who has been potentially exposed will be at the location, Siddoway said.

“Really all we’re missing are a couple thousand votes that we received after Friday through Tuesday,” Siddoway said. “We want to assure people that every vote will be counted. The process of counting ballots after Election Day is something we do every election cycle.”

Siddoway added that there is no concern the exposure came from in-person early voting or from ballots that were returned to the Clerk’s Office.

“There’s no reason to believe at this time that anyone in the Clerk’s Office was not taking all precautions necessary to avoid COVID,” Siddoway said. “Our understanding is they were wearing masks, doing everything they were supposed to do, in addition to some extra steps to process ballots.”

Officials were allowing ballots to quarantine for a day before processing them to avoid the risk that the ballots themselves would be vectors of COVID-19.

Election results are officially accepted by an executive body a few weeks after an election — in this case the Summit County Council — in what’s known as a canvass. The date is set by state officials, and will occur on Nov. 17. Siddoway stressed that all Summit County votes would be counted by that deadline and that the temporary quarantine would not impact election results.

It may, however, lengthen the uncertainty for candidates in tight local races, including state House District 54, which was decided by 162 votes in 2018, and in local school board races, which are divided by geographical boundaries that include many fewer voters than countywide contests.

Siddoway said Summit County Clerk Kent Jones had been consulting with other county clerks in the state and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, which runs Utah’s elections. If additional volunteers or staffers are needed to help facilitate the election, that help will likely come from those resources, Siddoway said.

“Aside from, again, the few thousand ballots we anticipate before election night, nothing will be different than any other election year,” Siddoway said.