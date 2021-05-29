Former Utah Jazz player Mark Eaton killed in Summit County bicycle accident
Former Utah Jazz player and NBA All-Star Mark Eaton died after an apparent bicycle accident Friday in Summit County, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
The accident occurred sometime before 8:26 p.m., when the authorities received a call from someone who found Eaton unconscious in the middle of a road in the Silver Creek Estates neighborhood, a news release indicated.
Eaton, who lived in Summit County, was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries. He was 64.
The Sheriff’s Office said there were no witnesses to the crash, though authorities do not believe a vehicle was involved. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will attempt to determine the cause of death.
Eaton played for the Jazz in the 1980s and early 1990s. He made the NBA All-Star team in 1989 and was also named the league’s defensive player of the year twice.
“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the Eaton family, the Utah Jazz family, and friends of Mark,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.
