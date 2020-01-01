Man dies after New Year’s Eve accident at Park City Mountain Resort

A man from California died Tuesday after an on-mountain accident on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort, the ski area said.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, PCMR’s vice president and chief operating officer in a prepared statement.

The statement indicated ski patrollers responded to the accident, which happened on an intermediate trail. The man was taken from the resort by medical helicopter and later pronounced dead.

The man was 20 and from Sherman Oaks, California. His name was not released.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday did not provide additional details about the incident.