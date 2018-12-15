New Canyons Village condominiums will be under Montage’s Pendry Hotels

Montage International is bringing another resort to Park City.

Pendry Residences Park City, a luxury condominium development, is set to go up at the base of the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort. Construction is set to start in the summer with a completion goal of winter 2021. Buyers are expected to start reserving rooms in February.

The condominiums will be managed under Montage International's new Pendry brand, which has locations in San Diego and Baltimore. The developer for the project, Brian Shirken, is president of the national real estate development and investment company Columbus Pacific, which has worked on such Park City projects as the highly debated commercial and event space on Main Street at the former site of the Kimball Arts Center and Apex Residences in Canyons Village. Montage International also owns and operates Montage Deer Valley.

Pendry Residences is expected to cover 200,000 square feet in the center of Canyons Village, wedged between the Hyatt Centric Park City, Sunrise Lodge by Hilton Grand Vacations and Sundial Lodge. There is expected to be 40,000 square feet of retail space on the plaza level. The lot is currently used as a parking lot.

Shirken began conceiving ideas for condominium projects in Canyons Village when he saw the development plans for the area about five years ago.

He said he became "mesmerized" by the amount of potential in the area.

He worked on the Apex Park City Residences, a 63-unit condominium project, but was eager to do more. He then acquired the property for the future Pendry Residences two years ago, and has been working on the plans ever since.

"What we felt the Canyons was lacking were high-end amenities — restaurants, shops and also a high-end residential experience for transient guests — so we wanted to do a project where we could consolidate the amenities with a high-end and highly serviced guest experience," he said.

In Shirken's search for a resort management company to help him accomplish his goal, he became acquainted with Montage International's Pendry brand.

Shirken said he chose the Pendry brand because of Montage's reputation for high quality service and Pendry's willingness to create a contemporary product that fits into the environment.

Michael Fuertsman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels, said Pendry aims to build unique hotels and condominiums rather than cookie-cutter buildings.

"You should feel Park City, you should feel mountain living, while you are here," he said.

He said Pendry Residences will have plenty of glass and steel to give it a modern aesthetic and disrupt the traditional resort style. The Pendry brand launched four years ago to give a contemporary spin to luxury hotels.

The development is set to include 150 condominium units, which range from studios to four-bedroom penthouses, Shirken said. He expects that the majority of the owners — who will likely be second-home owners — will be placing their units into the rental pool, which Pendry will help manage.

Pendry Residences are also set to have five restaurants, multiple retail shops, a rooftop pool, a spa, a kid's club, a recreation room and some bars, including one in a yurt. A large convention space will be available for conferences. Shirken hopes the amenities attract visitors from neighboring hotels as well as locals.

"We're trying to create a variety of retailers and restaurants that will be exciting and interesting for the residents of Park City," he said.