Out-of-state hunter ordered to pay $1,500 for illegally killing two elk in Summit County

An out-of-state hunter was sentenced Monday for illegally killing two elk in Summit County last fall.

Harold L. Perau, 62, of Cape Coral, Florida, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to wanton destruction of protective wildlife, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $1,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Last October, a witness called the Utah Department of Natural Resources and told officers he saw a man seated on a hillside shoot an elk and then turn and shoot another, according to court documents.

The officers determined after examining the elk carcasses, including the angle of the wounds, that Perau had shot both elk.

Perau did not have a permit to hunt elk in Utah, according to court documents. When he was interviewed by law enforcement, he told them that two other members of his hunting party shot the animals.

Investigators determined that could not have been the case based on the hunters’ positions, the positions of the elk and the caliber of the bullets that killed the elk.

Perau originally faced two third-degree felonies, which would have each carried a potential prison sentence of zero to five years and up to a $5,000 fine, and a class A misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice.

As part of the plea deal, Perau must maintain good behavior and have no violations of the law except minor traffic citations for a year, his hunting privileges are suspended for a year and his rifle will be returned to him at the conclusion of probation.