Park City panel scheduled to tour PCMR development land

The Park City Planning Commission is slated to tour the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots in early July with representatives of a Provo firm that is pursuing a large project on the land.

The Planning Commission members as a group only occasionally visit the location of a proposed development. The tour of the PCMR lots is scheduled early in the panel’s review of the PEG Companies’ proposal. A tour offers the Planning Commission, City Hall staffers and the public an opportunity to walk the ground as a developer explains a project, providing a perspective from the land itself.

The tour is scheduled on July 8 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. starting at the PCMR transit center. A City Hall report prepared in anticipation of a Planning Commission meeting held on Wednesday indicates the members could learn about a range of topics regarding the proposal while walking the lots, including building heights, the location of plazas and how the buildings would be set back. The Planning Commission on the tour is also expected to learn about traffic and transportation. The report says members could be provided details about pedestrian routes, including the possibility of a tunnel or a bridge for pedestrians, proposed road alterations, roundabouts and zones for bus loading and unloading.

The Planning Department said PEG Companies will show the height of the proposed buildings with balloons as well as mark on the ground the locations of proposed building corners, garage entries and the setbacks.

The Planning Commission tour is open to the public. Staffers in the report indicated there could be alternatives for the public based on health guidelines designed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Masks will be required for people on the tour, according to the report.

The Planning Commission on July 8 is also scheduled to continue its review of the proposal during a meeting after the tour.

The panel on Wednesday night held another meeting about the project, but the members did not make a decision on a key procedural question that needs to be addressed before talks about the proposed development’s details start.