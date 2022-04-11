Sheriff’s report: Pedestrian hit by Park City man in Kimball Junction

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that a pedestrian was hit in Kimball Junction on Saturday.

The driver, a 25-year-old Park City man, was traveling at low speeds when he hit the pedestrian, a 62-year-old Los Angeles woman, in a crosswalk, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man told deputies he was going around 5 MPH.

The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance with a possible hip injury. The woman’s husband told deputies she may have bumped her head when she was knocked over.

There are no active cameras in the vicinity and deputies were unable to locate any witnesses. The man was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, April 4, and Sunday, April 10, including several vehicle and home burglaries, an assault and theft.

Sunday, April 10

Deputies responded to an auto theft at the East Canyon Creek trailhead. The complainant parked her vehicle around 1:15 p.m. at the trailhead, however, it was gone when she returned from her hike. The vehicle, a white 2012 Honda Pilot, was listed as stolen.

A vehicle burglary occurred at the same location and is believed to be related. The victim parked her vehicle at the trailhead around 2:10 p.m. and when she returned, she saw it had been broken into and a package was stolen. Deputies were already on the scene when the victim arrived and discovered the burglary.

Multiple vehicles in Summit Park were burglarized. Windows were smashed on two cars and one purse was stolen. Deputies were unable to find a suspect and the complainant did not have any fraudulent charges on her cards. Deputies said the case may be related to an auto theft and vehicle burglary in East Canyon.

Saturday, April 9

Deputies responded to property damage to a home in Summit Park. The complainant reported three windows of the home, which is under construction, were shot. Deputies located a pellet inside the house and said a pellet gun may have been used to break the windows. The incident occurred sometime between April 2 and Saturday. There is no suspect information.

A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Park City was recovered at a business in Kimball Junction.

A business in Kimball Junction reported a theft. Deputies spoke with an asset protection employee who said an organized retail theft group stole $2,000 worth of cologne. The case was forwarded to investigations to follow up.

Deputies were dispatched to a campground in Rockport. The report said a 37-year-old West Jordan man was yelling and disturbing other campers. A Utah Department of Natural Resources officer made contact with the man, but the man refused to comply with the officer’s orders to exit his vehicle. The man also refused to comply with commands from a Sheriff’s Office deputy. The man resisted deputies and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Friday, April 8

Deputies recovered a dump truck behind a Jeremy Ranch business that was reported stolen in Salt Lake City. The truck and its trailing unit were left unoccupied around 8:20 a.m., and security video showed a slim man who appeared to be in his 20s leaving from the truck’s direction. Deputies did not collect any evidence. The truck was released to its owner.

Thursday, April 7

A vehicle in Kimball Junction was stopped for not having insurance. A 33-year-old Park City man was found to be driving without a license and did not have an interlock device installed. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a citation before he was released.

Deputies responded to reports of employees fighting at a Kimball Junction business. The suspect, a 20-year-old Hideout woman, left the scene before deputies arrived. The suspect was located and spoke to law enforcement. She told deputies she became upset when her coworker was on the phone while customers were waiting to be helped. The woman admitted she hit the coworker in the face. She was booked into the Summit County Jail after the investigation concluded.

Deputies arrived in Canyons Village on reports of a multiple vehicle hit-and-run accident. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped near an apartment complex. A 30-year-old Park City man was investigated for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Summit County Jail under suspicion of multiple charges. The driver is believed to have hit up to five parked cars.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Summit Park. A 29-year-old Salt Lake City woman became upset with a man during a conversation about an upcoming trip. The woman allegedly struck the man multiple times on the face and upper body. Deputies concluded during the investigation that there was enough probable cause to arrest the woman. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, April 6

Deputies responded to a residence in Coalville after they were dispatched to a burglary. The victim was sleeping in a rented room, which adjoins a construction shop, when they were woken up by an unknown intruder. The victim went to investigate and confronted a middle aged white man wearing glasses and talking to himself. The suspect, who was identified as a 61-year-old Hoytsville man, stole a coat from the victim before exiting the residence on foot. Deputies located the man in front of the County Courthouse. He was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail. Later, deputies recovered the man’s car, which they said was abandoned after a hit-and-run accident that caused minor damage to a local business earlier in the night.

An assault occurred at a bar in Kimball Junction. Deputies arrived and separated both parties, who reported minor injuries. A 29-year-old Park City man alleged that a 28-year-old Massachusetts woman walked up to him, stomped on his foot and began yelling racial slurs at him. The woman alleged the man attempted to walk behind the bar area while the bartender was on break. Deputies interviewed multiple witnesses who gave different accounts of the incident. No arrests were made and no citations were issued because of the conflicting information. Deputies are waiting to review video footage from the incident. The case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Tuesday, April 5

A complainant reported a possible theft when his license plates never arrived through the mail. He told deputies the license plates were possibly taken from a mail theft in Silver Creek on March 12. Deputies listed the plates as stolen but do not have a suspect.

Monday, April 4

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Snyderville Basin and observed the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies discovered user amounts of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia after a probable cause search was initiated. The driver, a 36-year-old Heber City man, was issued a citation and released.

Deputies were contacted in reference to a 41-year-old Midvale man violating a stalking injunction. During the investigation, deputies discovered the man had been contacting the victim by telephone. The man was located in Midvale and taken into custody by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. He was turned over to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy and booked into the Summit County Jail. Deputies interviewed the man, who admitted to calling the victim and leaving a voicemail. The deputy petitioned the court to set no bail.

A vehicle with no insurance was stopped by deputies in the Snyderville Basin. A 23-year-old Salt Lake City man was found to have active warrants and admitted to being in possession of cocaine. Deputies arrested the man.