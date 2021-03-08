Park City resident Wyatt Pike’s American Idol audition to air Sunday

Park City's Wyatt Pike performs "Best for You," a song he wrote for his sister, during his American Idol audition. Pike's audition will air on Sunday, March 14, on ABC.

Singer-songwriter Wyatt Pike will be the latest Parkite to appear on American Idol when his audition airs Sunday.

He comes to the reality music competition show six years after Parkite Austin Wolfe, now known as OSTON, reached the Top 30 of Season 16.

“This was something that I wanted to do while I was growing up, but it kind of fell off my radar after I got busy,” Pike said about getting on American Idol. “Then the opportunity presented itself (again), and I thought this would be an awesome platform to make new fans.”

The audition was taped last November, a month after he submitted videos of himself singing. It will air Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

“I guess the (producers) liked those videos, because they invited me to a Zoom call,” Pike said. “I played a couple more songs and chatted with them. At the end of that call, they had me FaceTime my mom for fun, because she was super excited about this. They told her then that they wanted me to invite me to Ojai to audition.”

Pike opted to perform a song called “Best for You,” one of his original compositions.

“The song is also a personal song for me,” he said. “It’s about my sister, who I love very much.”

The song is the lead single off Pike’s debut extended play album, “Brand New Boy,” which was released last April.

“Playing covers is great, because I can change them up and do my own thing with them, but performing a song of my own was more exciting for me,” he said. “I wanted to go in with something that I had written so I could really show as much as myself as possible. Hopefully, it showed the judges that I can write and tell stories.”

Pike calmed himself down before playing the song in front of American Idol judges and multi-platinum recording artists Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I took a deep breath and said to myself that I played this song at gigs a million times,” he said.

Pike also reflected on the times he performed in restaurants, nonprofit fundraisers and weekly concerts around Park City and Summit County.

“I auditioned like I was playing a gig at Fuego, or Black Diamond Lodge, because those places feel like home and I’ve played at those places so much,” he said. “I played as if my parents were sitting at one of those tables, and my neighbors were at another.”

The singer also used a prop — his trademark suitcase he sets up to collect tips while he’s busking.

“I’ve used that as a tip jar for the past six or seven years,” he said with a laugh.

Although Pike can’t reveal how Bryan, Perry and Richie voted, he did say they gave him a lot of compliments and valuable feedback.

“Hearing compliments from these three legends in front of me was incredible,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about the advice Katy gave me, and I will use her advice in gigs and writing in general.”

The coronavirus added a uniqueness to this once-in-a-lifetime experience, Pike said.

“When this opportunity presented itself, I was surprised by it, because of COVID-19,” he said. “But they are taking all the precautions they can to keep everybody safe. So, I feel very lucky that I was able to operate safely, meet people and audition for judges and feel a decent sense of normalcy.”

The American Idol audition is the latest breeze of Pike whirlwind year.

In the past 12 months, he has recorded and released a single, an album, virtually attended the Berklee School of Music, moved to Salt Lake City and flew to Ojai, California.

“It has been a crazy year for everybody on the face of the earth, and I really wanted to release stuff and play shows all summer,” he said. “Although I couldn’t do the second half of those goals, I was able to do the first half.”

Although Pike traveled to Califorina four months ago, he still feels a bit unattached to his audition.

“I think when I see myself on TV it will register,” he said. “Other than that I’m excited and amazed that this is happening. And here for it.”