Park City approves shifting Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts to City Park

Park City leaders on Friday afternoon approved a request by the organizers of the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series to move the rest of this seasons’s shows to City Park, a central location they preferred over the outlying Quinn's Junction.

The Park City Council voted 4-0 with City Councilor Nann Worel absent to approve the request by the Park City Institute. The elected officials left it to City Hall staffers and institute officials to craft the details of an operational plan.

The Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts were traditionally held outside Snow Park Lodge at Deer Valley Resort. The resort, though, opted for its own concert series, leaving the Park City Institute searching for a location for the series this year. The organization settled on a field at Quinn's Junction.

There was a movement, though, to shift the series to City Park after what was seen as a successful Grace Potter concert there earlier in July. The City Council agreed to consider the move from Quinn's Junction to City Park, resulting in a rare special meeting on Friday by the elected officials.

"Our audience —both those who live in Park City, and those who travel from other places to our shows — spoke up," said Teri Orr, executive director of the Park City Institute, in a statement Friday afternoon. "We are so grateful for the support from city government, from our sponsors, and our patrons.”

Orr previously told The Park Record that holding the concerts at City Park instead of Quinn’s Field would save the organization money and provide a better experience for concert-goers.

There are six concerts remaining in the 2018 slate of shows. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 5, with Lucia Micarelli and Joshua Roman set to perform.