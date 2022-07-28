Vail Resorts appeals decision on PCMR lift upgrade
The Park City Planning Commission opted to halt the project in June
Park City Mountain Resort parent company Vail Resorts on Thursday said it filed an appeal of a Park City Planning Commission decision preventing upgrades to the Silverlode Express and Eagle lifts.
Sara Huey, a PCMR spokesperson, said in a prepared statement the appeal was filed on Wednesday.
“The City Planning Director made the right decision to issue this permit, supported by her extensive, four-month-long analysis and the advice of three outside experts. There is no evidence that she made a mistake, and we believe her decision will be upheld in this next step in the process. While we disagreed with the outcome, we respect the right of four residents to appeal the Planning Director’s decision and likewise we have the right to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision. In parallel with this appeal, we, of course, remain committed to working with the City to explore options to ensure that the resort moves forward with these important replacements of equipment that was installed many decades ago,” the statement said.
This article will be updated.
